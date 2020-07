Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Live in this beautiful property located in West Boca and one of the best school districts. Minutes from a variety of shopping, food and recreational parks. This home is immaculate with all new appliances, finishes, roof and A/C unit is less than a year old. The landlord keeps this rental well-maintained. Lake views and community amenities for all ages.