All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 922 Turner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
922 Turner Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:37 AM

922 Turner Road

922 Turner Road · (617) 354-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

922 Turner Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Furnished, single-family, 2-bedroom & 2-bath home with PRIVATE heated pool & spa, washer & dryer, garage & large fenced yard. Pet-friendly, turnkey rental located in the highly sought after TradeWinds neighborhood in East Delray Beach. Recently renovated, fully furnished, & move-in ready with 200m Internet, 2 large flat screen TV's with YouTube TV 80 channels, and plenty of space to work from home with multiple workstation areas, including the pool patio. Plenty of storage in the garage to accommodate your transition. Off-street, circle driveway & garage parking, large private yard with room for boat or RV parking. Available for annual or short-term & seasonal rentals w/ Instant Approvals (NO HOA). Lawn & landscaping, water & sewer, trash pick-up & pool service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Turner Road have any available units?
922 Turner Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 922 Turner Road have?
Some of 922 Turner Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Turner Road currently offering any rent specials?
922 Turner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Turner Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 Turner Road is pet friendly.
Does 922 Turner Road offer parking?
Yes, 922 Turner Road offers parking.
Does 922 Turner Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Turner Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Turner Road have a pool?
Yes, 922 Turner Road has a pool.
Does 922 Turner Road have accessible units?
No, 922 Turner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Turner Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Turner Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Turner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Turner Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 922 Turner Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way
Lantana, FL 33462
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard
Palm Beach, FL 33480
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave
Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity