922 Turner Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Furnished, single-family, 2-bedroom & 2-bath home with PRIVATE heated pool & spa, washer & dryer, garage & large fenced yard. Pet-friendly, turnkey rental located in the highly sought after TradeWinds neighborhood in East Delray Beach. Recently renovated, fully furnished, & move-in ready with 200m Internet, 2 large flat screen TV's with YouTube TV 80 channels, and plenty of space to work from home with multiple workstation areas, including the pool patio. Plenty of storage in the garage to accommodate your transition. Off-street, circle driveway & garage parking, large private yard with room for boat or RV parking. Available for annual or short-term & seasonal rentals w/ Instant Approvals (NO HOA). Lawn & landscaping, water & sewer, trash pick-up & pool service included in rent.