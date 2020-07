Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spend your time only 12 Minutes from the International Polo Club and 20 Minutes from the Beach. Moments to Shopping at the Canyons and Cobblestone Shopping centers as well as Delray Marketplace for some of the best restaurants South Florida has to offer. While living the life of luxury in this turn key, high end immaculate home with the most tranquil backyard. Hurry as the season is nearing. Check out our virtual tour of the property at:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AWo2c51Cib2&mls=1