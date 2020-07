Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 3/2 in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens Featuring updated baths, new kitchen with granite counter tops, tile throughout the entire property, new fence, and freshly painted inside and out. With close proximity to all major highways this is an easy on/off for commuters. This property is located near all major shopping and dining. Plenty of outdoor space with huge patio. Tenant to maintain the grass.