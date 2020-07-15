7988 Rockford Road

Amenities

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTY, located on a private cul-de-sac in Aberdeen's Brittany Lakes. This immaculate 3 bedrooms; 2 bath single level home has an over-sized driveway and two car garage. With a screened and covered entry you will enter this spacious open living and kitchen area with gorgeous ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped with a new dishwasher as well as a new washer & dryer. With dual sinks, breakfast area, snack- bar and lots of cabinets you will be able to entertain and enjoy your time in this home with family and friends. the master bedroom has two walk in closets. Large master bathroom with a Roman tub, Dual sinks Vanity and WC with pocket door ... Double doors lead to the 3rd bedroom that works perfectly for use as an office, or Den. Split floor plan