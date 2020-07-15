All apartments in Palm Beach County
7988 Rockford Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:00 AM

7988 Rockford Road

7988 Rockford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7988 Rockford Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33472
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTY, located on a private cul-de-sac in Aberdeen's Brittany Lakes. This immaculate 3 bedrooms; 2 bath single level home has an over-sized driveway and two car garage. With a screened and covered entry you will enter this spacious open living and kitchen area with gorgeous ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped with a new dishwasher as well as a new washer & dryer. With dual sinks, breakfast area, snack- bar and lots of cabinets you will be able to entertain and enjoy your time in this home with family and friends. the master bedroom has two walk in closets. Large master bathroom with a Roman tub, Dual sinks Vanity and WC with pocket door ... Double doors lead to the 3rd bedroom that works perfectly for use as an office, or Den. Split floor plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7988 Rockford Road have any available units?
7988 Rockford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 7988 Rockford Road have?
Some of 7988 Rockford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7988 Rockford Road currently offering any rent specials?
7988 Rockford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7988 Rockford Road pet-friendly?
No, 7988 Rockford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7988 Rockford Road offer parking?
Yes, 7988 Rockford Road offers parking.
Does 7988 Rockford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7988 Rockford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7988 Rockford Road have a pool?
No, 7988 Rockford Road does not have a pool.
Does 7988 Rockford Road have accessible units?
No, 7988 Rockford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7988 Rockford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7988 Rockford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7988 Rockford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7988 Rockford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
