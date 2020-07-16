7755 Dawson Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **This great cul-de-sac home that's move-in ready with vaulted ceilings! Features of this home include an eat-in kitchen with stainless steelappliances and granite counter tops, large master suite with oversized bathtub and separate shower, undated washer dryer 2 car garage, and screened in backpatio. NOTE: Resident is responsiblefor installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.