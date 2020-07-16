All apartments in Palm Beach County
7755 Dawson Court
7755 Dawson Court

Location

7755 Dawson Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33467
Lake Charleston

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2265 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **This great cul-de-sac home that's move-in ready with vaulted ceilings! Features of this home include an eat-in kitchen with stainless steelappliances and granite counter tops, large master suite with oversized bathtub and separate shower, undated washer dryer 2 car garage, and screened in backpatio. NOTE: Resident is responsiblefor installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7755 Dawson Court have any available units?
7755 Dawson Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7755 Dawson Court have?
Some of 7755 Dawson Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7755 Dawson Court currently offering any rent specials?
7755 Dawson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7755 Dawson Court pet-friendly?
No, 7755 Dawson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7755 Dawson Court offer parking?
Yes, 7755 Dawson Court offers parking.
Does 7755 Dawson Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7755 Dawson Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7755 Dawson Court have a pool?
No, 7755 Dawson Court does not have a pool.
Does 7755 Dawson Court have accessible units?
No, 7755 Dawson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7755 Dawson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7755 Dawson Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7755 Dawson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7755 Dawson Court does not have units with air conditioning.
