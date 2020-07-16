7485 Glendevon Lane

Amenities
Gleneagles Country Club - Full Golf, Tennis & Social Membership included.Renovated Turnkey Professionally Furnished & Decorated 2 Bed 2 Bath unit w/ pool view. New tile floor thru-out with thick Himalayan hand knotted area rugs. New LED lighting. New 65''LED 4K TV, DVD Player 4K, (3) TV's., computer desk w/ wireless printer. King Size Bed in Master, Queen Size Murphy bed in guest bedroom. Gleneagles offers fine dining in (3) restaurants, a first class fitness center, and a myriad of social opportunities for you and your guests. Gleneagles features a Premier Golfing experience and a Tennis Center that is one of the best designed tennis complexes in South Florida with (21) courts. The pictures speak a thousand words! Just bring your tooth brush.