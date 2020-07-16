All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

7485 Glendevon Lane

7485 Glendevon Lane · (561) 756-9755
Location

7485 Glendevon Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Gleneagles

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Gleneagles Country Club - Full Golf, Tennis & Social Membership included.Renovated Turnkey Professionally Furnished & Decorated 2 Bed 2 Bath unit w/ pool view. New tile floor thru-out with thick Himalayan hand knotted area rugs. New LED lighting. New 65''LED 4K TV, DVD Player 4K, (3) TV's., computer desk w/ wireless printer. King Size Bed in Master, Queen Size Murphy bed in guest bedroom. Gleneagles offers fine dining in (3) restaurants, a first class fitness center, and a myriad of social opportunities for you and your guests. Gleneagles features a Premier Golfing experience and a Tennis Center that is one of the best designed tennis complexes in South Florida with (21) courts. The pictures speak a thousand words! Just bring your tooth brush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7485 Glendevon Lane have any available units?
7485 Glendevon Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7485 Glendevon Lane have?
Some of 7485 Glendevon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7485 Glendevon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7485 Glendevon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7485 Glendevon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7485 Glendevon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7485 Glendevon Lane offer parking?
No, 7485 Glendevon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7485 Glendevon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7485 Glendevon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7485 Glendevon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7485 Glendevon Lane has a pool.
Does 7485 Glendevon Lane have accessible units?
No, 7485 Glendevon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7485 Glendevon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7485 Glendevon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7485 Glendevon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7485 Glendevon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
