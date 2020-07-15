All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:09 AM

7472 La Paz Boulevard

7472 La Paz Boulevard · (561) 376-7697
Location

7472 La Paz Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33433
Boca Pointe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, updated, a larger 2/2 w/lake & golf views in La Paz of Boca Point. This penthouse has high ceiling, sky lights to enjoy special lighting effects. Neutral paint throughout. Enclosed Florida room, glassed/screened lanai, a bonus room. Eat-in kitchen, granite counter-tops, updated appliances, king bed in master, full- in guest room, flat screen new TVs. Tiled living area. w/d in unit. *Community pool and tennis. Central location. Club Membership is not included, it's not mandatory but available at special rates. An elevator building in a man-gated gorgeous Boca Point community with pool, tennis, manicured landscaping. A turn key to enjoy and love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7472 La Paz Boulevard have any available units?
7472 La Paz Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7472 La Paz Boulevard have?
Some of 7472 La Paz Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7472 La Paz Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7472 La Paz Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7472 La Paz Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7472 La Paz Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7472 La Paz Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7472 La Paz Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7472 La Paz Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7472 La Paz Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7472 La Paz Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7472 La Paz Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7472 La Paz Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7472 La Paz Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7472 La Paz Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7472 La Paz Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 7472 La Paz Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7472 La Paz Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
