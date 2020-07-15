7472 La Paz Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool tennis court

Beautiful, updated, a larger 2/2 w/lake & golf views in La Paz of Boca Point. This penthouse has high ceiling, sky lights to enjoy special lighting effects. Neutral paint throughout. Enclosed Florida room, glassed/screened lanai, a bonus room. Eat-in kitchen, granite counter-tops, updated appliances, king bed in master, full- in guest room, flat screen new TVs. Tiled living area. w/d in unit. *Community pool and tennis. Central location. Club Membership is not included, it's not mandatory but available at special rates. An elevator building in a man-gated gorgeous Boca Point community with pool, tennis, manicured landscaping. A turn key to enjoy and love it!