7281 Amberly Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Westchester model. This bldg located so close to main C.H. (walk to) All popcorn removed from ceilings. Hurricane shutters on patio and all windows. Unit has 3 extra windows as unit is true corner. (very light and bright) KItchen consists of granite countertops, wood grain cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appl.'s. with counter depth fridge, under cabinet addtl. lighting, pull-out (roll outs) in cabinets, & mosaic glass backsplash. Full side by side large capacity w/d in kitchen pantry. Newer a/c and water heater. Wood laminate flooring in the two bedrooms. Neutral colored 20'' tile throughout remainder of unit extends onto the patio. Patio faces serene/private gardens and landscaping. Patio with enclosed slider windows. Remodeled bathrooms. Master bath with marble flooring.