Palm Beach County, FL
7281 Amberly Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:30 AM

7281 Amberly Lane

7281 Amberly Lane · (561) 910-4440
Location

7281 Amberly Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Villages of Oriole

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #301 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Westchester model. This bldg located so close to main C.H. (walk to) All popcorn removed from ceilings. Hurricane shutters on patio and all windows. Unit has 3 extra windows as unit is true corner. (very light and bright) KItchen consists of granite countertops, wood grain cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appl.'s. with counter depth fridge, under cabinet addtl. lighting, pull-out (roll outs) in cabinets, & mosaic glass backsplash. Full side by side large capacity w/d in kitchen pantry. Newer a/c and water heater. Wood laminate flooring in the two bedrooms. Neutral colored 20'' tile throughout remainder of unit extends onto the patio. Patio faces serene/private gardens and landscaping. Patio with enclosed slider windows. Remodeled bathrooms. Master bath with marble flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7281 Amberly Lane have any available units?
7281 Amberly Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7281 Amberly Lane have?
Some of 7281 Amberly Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7281 Amberly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7281 Amberly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7281 Amberly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7281 Amberly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7281 Amberly Lane offer parking?
No, 7281 Amberly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7281 Amberly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7281 Amberly Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7281 Amberly Lane have a pool?
No, 7281 Amberly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7281 Amberly Lane have accessible units?
No, 7281 Amberly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7281 Amberly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7281 Amberly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7281 Amberly Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7281 Amberly Lane has units with air conditioning.
