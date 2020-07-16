All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 7221 Golf Colony Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
7221 Golf Colony Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

7221 Golf Colony Ct

7221 Golf Colony Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7221 Golf Colony Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33467
Lucerne Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Golf course community with country club, Bar and Grill, but not mandatory to join!. Parking right in front of condo. Plenty of guest spots as well. This condo is 30 feet from Pool areas. The Master bedroom has a generous walk in closet. A true split bedroom plan. No Age Restriction! Quiet and serene patio view overlooking pool. Great Schools! Bring your suitcase and enjoy lovely Florida weather, beaches and playing golf in the community with a year to year rental property. Both Bedrooms are freshly painted and new tile flooring
Washer & Dryer are inside the condo CABLE AND WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 Golf Colony Ct have any available units?
7221 Golf Colony Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 7221 Golf Colony Ct have?
Some of 7221 Golf Colony Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 Golf Colony Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7221 Golf Colony Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 Golf Colony Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7221 Golf Colony Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7221 Golf Colony Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7221 Golf Colony Ct offers parking.
Does 7221 Golf Colony Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7221 Golf Colony Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 Golf Colony Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7221 Golf Colony Ct has a pool.
Does 7221 Golf Colony Ct have accessible units?
No, 7221 Golf Colony Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 Golf Colony Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7221 Golf Colony Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7221 Golf Colony Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7221 Golf Colony Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr
North Palm Beach, FL 33410
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Indian Hills
11211 S Military Trl
Palm Beach County, FL 33436
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College