7221 Golf Colony Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Golf course community with country club, Bar and Grill, but not mandatory to join!. Parking right in front of condo. Plenty of guest spots as well. This condo is 30 feet from Pool areas. The Master bedroom has a generous walk in closet. A true split bedroom plan. No Age Restriction! Quiet and serene patio view overlooking pool. Great Schools! Bring your suitcase and enjoy lovely Florida weather, beaches and playing golf in the community with a year to year rental property. Both Bedrooms are freshly painted and new tile flooring

Washer & Dryer are inside the condo CABLE AND WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT.