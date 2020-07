Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AVAIL FOR MOVE IN FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST! Owner/agent. Awesome lakefront location. Major interior renovation being done in July with over $40,000 in upgrades. Popcorn ceiling is being removed. New 24'' neutral color ceramic tile is being installed throughout the entire home along with all new 5 1/4'' pine baseboard. The wall from kitchen to living room and dining room is being removed creating a nice open area with bar counter seating. All new wood honey color kitchen cabinets will be installed. Beautiful granite counter tops with custom tile back splash and brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances will also be installed and fresh interior paint. Can provide pictures of kitchen drawing, tile, granite backsplash etc.