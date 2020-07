Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

No Membership available, Stunning Two Bedroom Penthouse converted to one bedroom with an open Den area. Two full bathrooms. Big Screen TV's,Open and Airy, Closet space galore, Brand new Appliance with inside Washer/Dryer,A/C and Water Heater less than 3 years old, Freshly painted, Beautiful Panoramic Golf Course and Lake View, Close to Town Center, easy access to I-95 and Florida TpkeTruly a Florida Paradise, safe and beautiful