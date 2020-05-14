6657 Quiet Wave Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This tastefully upgraded wave model constructed in 2018 and loaded with high-end builder upgrades. This Rare 4 bedroom with a first floor master is situated as a corner unit with endless greenery views. It is situated on the largest area of park which provides great privacy amongst neighbors. This unit was loaded with tasteful upgrades such as upgraded flooring, quarts countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded flooring and carpet. No expense was spared when these homes were built the corner units provide great sunlight, privacy, and oversized first floor master suites. Pointe 100 provides a great central location, 24hr security, and great OPTIONAL club membership options. If you are looking for a worry free new construction property in Central Boca, Schedule a show to experience.