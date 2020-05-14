All apartments in Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County, FL
6657 Quiet Wave Trail
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

6657 Quiet Wave Trail

6657 Quite Wave Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6657 Quite Wave Trail, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
This tastefully upgraded wave model constructed in 2018 and loaded with high-end builder upgrades. This Rare 4 bedroom with a first floor master is situated as a corner unit with endless greenery views. It is situated on the largest area of park which provides great privacy amongst neighbors. This unit was loaded with tasteful upgrades such as upgraded flooring, quarts countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded flooring and carpet. No expense was spared when these homes were built the corner units provide great sunlight, privacy, and oversized first floor master suites. Pointe 100 provides a great central location, 24hr security, and great OPTIONAL club membership options. If you are looking for a worry free new construction property in Central Boca, Schedule a show to experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6657 Quiet Wave Trail have any available units?
6657 Quiet Wave Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 6657 Quiet Wave Trail have?
Some of 6657 Quiet Wave Trail's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6657 Quiet Wave Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6657 Quiet Wave Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6657 Quiet Wave Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6657 Quiet Wave Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6657 Quiet Wave Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6657 Quiet Wave Trail offers parking.
Does 6657 Quiet Wave Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6657 Quiet Wave Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6657 Quiet Wave Trail have a pool?
No, 6657 Quiet Wave Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6657 Quiet Wave Trail have accessible units?
No, 6657 Quiet Wave Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6657 Quiet Wave Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6657 Quiet Wave Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6657 Quiet Wave Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6657 Quiet Wave Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
