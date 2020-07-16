6565 Via Regina

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Just what you are looking! Second floor well appointed residence in popular Boca Pointe. Interior offers gorgeous cherry wood stairs when you enter, tile in the living areas and kitchen, & brand new carpet in both bedrooms. Kitchen offers all new stainless steel appliances, new granite counters, plenty of cabinetry & small eat in area perfect for breakfast & snacks. Master bedroom is spacious and offers access to screened balcony. Master bath features just updated fabulous walk in shower, new counters and private commode. Open and comfy interior perfect for relaxing and/or entertaining. Also includes 2nd screened balcony off of kitchen perfect for morning coffee or evening retreat. Close walk to pool, or consult Boca Pointe Country Club for seasonal club memberships! PETS OKAY!!!