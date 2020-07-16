All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

6565 Via Regina

6565 Via Regina · (954) 856-6066
Location

6565 Via Regina, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6565 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1157 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Just what you are looking! Second floor well appointed residence in popular Boca Pointe. Interior offers gorgeous cherry wood stairs when you enter, tile in the living areas and kitchen, & brand new carpet in both bedrooms. Kitchen offers all new stainless steel appliances, new granite counters, plenty of cabinetry & small eat in area perfect for breakfast & snacks. Master bedroom is spacious and offers access to screened balcony. Master bath features just updated fabulous walk in shower, new counters and private commode. Open and comfy interior perfect for relaxing and/or entertaining. Also includes 2nd screened balcony off of kitchen perfect for morning coffee or evening retreat. Close walk to pool, or consult Boca Pointe Country Club for seasonal club memberships! PETS OKAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6565 Via Regina have any available units?
6565 Via Regina has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6565 Via Regina have?
Some of 6565 Via Regina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6565 Via Regina currently offering any rent specials?
6565 Via Regina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 Via Regina pet-friendly?
Yes, 6565 Via Regina is pet friendly.
Does 6565 Via Regina offer parking?
No, 6565 Via Regina does not offer parking.
Does 6565 Via Regina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6565 Via Regina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 Via Regina have a pool?
Yes, 6565 Via Regina has a pool.
Does 6565 Via Regina have accessible units?
No, 6565 Via Regina does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 Via Regina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6565 Via Regina has units with dishwashers.
Does 6565 Via Regina have units with air conditioning?
No, 6565 Via Regina does not have units with air conditioning.
