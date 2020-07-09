All apartments in Palm Beach County
6550 Morgan Hill Trail
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

6550 Morgan Hill Trail

6550 Morgan Hill Trl · (561) 469-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6550 Morgan Hill Trl, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Emerald Dunes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
6550 Morgan Hill Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID 4C-020 07/14: Townhome community with manned guard gate. Pool, cabana, spa-hot tub, pond and BBQ area. Easy access to turnpike and shopping. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3626080 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6550 Morgan Hill Trail have any available units?
6550 Morgan Hill Trail has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6550 Morgan Hill Trail have?
Some of 6550 Morgan Hill Trail's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6550 Morgan Hill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6550 Morgan Hill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6550 Morgan Hill Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6550 Morgan Hill Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6550 Morgan Hill Trail offer parking?
No, 6550 Morgan Hill Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6550 Morgan Hill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6550 Morgan Hill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6550 Morgan Hill Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6550 Morgan Hill Trail has a pool.
Does 6550 Morgan Hill Trail have accessible units?
No, 6550 Morgan Hill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6550 Morgan Hill Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6550 Morgan Hill Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6550 Morgan Hill Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6550 Morgan Hill Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
