6550 Morgan Hill Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID 4C-020 07/14: Townhome community with manned guard gate. Pool, cabana, spa-hot tub, pond and BBQ area. Easy access to turnpike and shopping. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3626080 ]