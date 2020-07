Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Quiet Gated Community. The Links at Emerald Dunes makes a great place to come home to. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Living areas tile andbedrooms are carpeted. For Background and Credit check, visit https://bbigrealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ for $30 paid by the applicant. TheAssociation requires minimum 600 credit score for all applicants and 3 x rent for monthly gross income. Owner requires 1st, last and security deposit for move-in.