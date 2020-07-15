6492 Emerald Dunes Drive

Amenities
BEST PRICE! Water, cable TV, covered parking, Resort Style Livng included in rent! Luxury condominium 1 /1 on 3rd floor with balcony, available at once! Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown moldings, impact windows, full size washer & dryer. Gated community with 2 clubhouses, pools, gyms, putting green & tennis courts, business center, conference room & library, media room w/ surround sound H.D.T.V., card/game room & billiard room. Great location, close to Keiser college, Vista Business Park Center, Turnpike, West Palm Beach Downtown, Rosemary Square , Kravis Center, shopping, restaurants, PBI airport and beautiful beaches.