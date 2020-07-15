All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:20 PM

6492 Emerald Dunes Drive

6492 Emerald Dunes Drive · (561) 523-0360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6492 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Emerald Dunes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
media room
tennis court
BEST PRICE! Water, cable TV, covered parking, Resort Style Livng included in rent! Luxury condominium 1 /1 on 3rd floor with balcony, available at once! Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown moldings, impact windows, full size washer & dryer. Gated community with 2 clubhouses, pools, gyms, putting green & tennis courts, business center, conference room & library, media room w/ surround sound H.D.T.V., card/game room & billiard room. Great location, close to Keiser college, Vista Business Park Center, Turnpike, West Palm Beach Downtown, Rosemary Square , Kravis Center, shopping, restaurants, PBI airport and beautiful beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive have any available units?
6492 Emerald Dunes Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive have?
Some of 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6492 Emerald Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive offers parking.
Does 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive has a pool.
Does 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6492 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
