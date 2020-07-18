6386 Emerald Dunes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym pool pool table putting green media room tennis court

Stunning & spacious ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Emerald Dunes. This unit is very unique to this gated community due to its level of beautiful upgrades. Enjoy 2 resort-style pools, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, putting green, business center, billiards room, screening room, library and more! Centrally located in WPB you'll have quick access to the turnpike, I-95, grocery stores, banking and only 15 minutes to Downtown. Great COA allows for quick move in. Photos are of similar unit to show upgrades that it will receive. Water & basic cable included!! Actual unit photos coming soon!