6386 Emerald Dunes Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

6386 Emerald Dunes Drive

6386 Emerald Dunes Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6386 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Emerald Dunes

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
media room
tennis court
Stunning & spacious ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Emerald Dunes. This unit is very unique to this gated community due to its level of beautiful upgrades. Enjoy 2 resort-style pools, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, putting green, business center, billiards room, screening room, library and more! Centrally located in WPB you'll have quick access to the turnpike, I-95, grocery stores, banking and only 15 minutes to Downtown. Great COA allows for quick move in. Photos are of similar unit to show upgrades that it will receive. Water & basic cable included!! Actual unit photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive have any available units?
6386 Emerald Dunes Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive have?
Some of 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6386 Emerald Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive offer parking?
No, 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive has a pool.
Does 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6386 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
