6320 Boca Del Mar Drive

GREAT CENTRAL BOCA RATON LOCATION, THE GLENS IS LOCATED ON THE NEWLY REDESIGNED VIA MIZNER GOLF COURSE AND CLUB. NICE GOLF COURSE VIEWS FROM THIS 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO WITH A LARGE ENCLOSED BALCONY. THERE ARE LOTS OF KITCHEN CABINETS, NEWER APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST AREA AND A LARGE INTERIOR LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. TILE FLOORING IN FOYER AND KITCHEN AND NEW CARPET IN THE REST OF THE LIVING SPACES. THE GLENS IS A SOCIALLY ACTIVE GATED COMMUNITY WITH LARGE CLUB HOUSE, ON SITE MANAGER, EXERCISE ROOM, CARD ROOM AND BILLIARDS. THERE ALSO IS A LARGE HEATED COMMUNITY POOL FOR SWIMMING LAPS AND A SPA. GAS BAR-B-QUE GRILLS AND SUN DECK. CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS, TOWN CENTER MALL & 4 MILES TO THE BEACHES OF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN. NO PETS