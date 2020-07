Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

LARGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN A GREAT 55+ COMMUNITY OF COCO WOOD LAKES IN DELRAY BEACH ( ONLY 1 RESIDENT MUST BE 55 YEAR ) ANY OTHER MUST BE 18 YEAR OLDER. LOCATED IN A CUL-D-SAC IN A OVERSIZE LOT WITH FRUIT TREES, NEW FLOOR TILE THROUGHOUT NEW SPRINKLER SYSTEM, NEW WALL A/C IN FLORIDA ROOM,NEW CENTRAL A/C AND AIR HANDLER, NEW DISHWASHER,FRESHLY PAINTED,PETS FRIENDLY AND QUITE NEIGHBORDHOOD WITH A CLUB HOUSE, POOL AND MANY AMENITIES, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.