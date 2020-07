Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

LOCATION & LAND! This is a rare opportunity to rent a property on 2.3 acres with NO HOA. This lot is entirely fenced-in and has a very large pool. The house is a 4 bedrooms, 2 bath plus a loft/ 5th bedroom on the second level. It features a very large kitchen, dinning, living area and a screened in patio. Bring your pets, boats and camper they're all welcome. *Property will be ready for showings starting this weekend 06/13*