Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:21 PM

5624 Linton Boulevard

5624 Linton Boulevard · (954) 494-2333
Location

5624 Linton Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33484

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D111 · Avail. now

$2,785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
sauna
VERY RARE opportunity! This Ground Floor Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in an active adult resort style community. The unit comes FULLY FURNISHED with hurricane impact windows, storage closet, and washer/dryer in the unit! Rent includes ALL UTILITIES (cable, electric, and water), ACTIVITIES AND TWO MEALS PER DAY PER PERSON. For two people, those expenses can easily cost over $3,000 per month!! Very active social community with daily Happy Hour! Closest unit to elevator, dining room and all amenities. Amenities include ballroom, library, fitness center, salon, movie theater, restaurant, bar, arts and crafts room, card table, pool table, outdoor pool, sauna & spa, and many more activities! This property has an all-inclusive resort feel that you never have to leave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Linton Boulevard have any available units?
5624 Linton Boulevard has a unit available for $2,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5624 Linton Boulevard have?
Some of 5624 Linton Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Linton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Linton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Linton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5624 Linton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5624 Linton Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5624 Linton Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5624 Linton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 Linton Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Linton Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5624 Linton Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5624 Linton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5624 Linton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Linton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5624 Linton Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 Linton Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 Linton Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
