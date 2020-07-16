5624 Linton Boulevard

Amenities

VERY RARE opportunity! This Ground Floor Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in an active adult resort style community. The unit comes FULLY FURNISHED with hurricane impact windows, storage closet, and washer/dryer in the unit! Rent includes ALL UTILITIES (cable, electric, and water), ACTIVITIES AND TWO MEALS PER DAY PER PERSON. For two people, those expenses can easily cost over $3,000 per month!! Very active social community with daily Happy Hour! Closest unit to elevator, dining room and all amenities. Amenities include ballroom, library, fitness center, salon, movie theater, restaurant, bar, arts and crafts room, card table, pool table, outdoor pool, sauna & spa, and many more activities! This property has an all-inclusive resort feel that you never have to leave!