Palm Beach County, FL
5055 Oak Hill Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:19 PM

5055 Oak Hill Lane

5055 Oak Hill Ln · (561) 906-3044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5055 Oak Hill Ln, Palm Beach County, FL 33484
Boca Delray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Fabulous location. New Flooring throughout no carpet 2/2 with vaulted ceilings, split bedrooms, granite kitchen counters, eat-in kitchen plus dining space inside and out, screened covered balcony with golf and partial lake view, manned gate security , 55+ community, very active community clubhouse that has a club room, card room, fitness, library, billiards and luncheon room. Non-equity 18 hole golf course, 5 Har Tru tennis courts, 2 pools, Close to everything shopping, dining, beaches, airports and more. Beautifully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 Oak Hill Lane have any available units?
5055 Oak Hill Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5055 Oak Hill Lane have?
Some of 5055 Oak Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 Oak Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5055 Oak Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 Oak Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5055 Oak Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5055 Oak Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 5055 Oak Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5055 Oak Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5055 Oak Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 Oak Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5055 Oak Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 5055 Oak Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 5055 Oak Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 Oak Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055 Oak Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5055 Oak Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5055 Oak Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
