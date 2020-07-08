Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

4995 Sable Pine Circle Apt #D1, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. 1st Floor unit REMODELED. Brand new appliances throughout. No Popcorn on ceiling and brand new wood like Tile throughout Unit Tennis, Community Pool and stunning landscaping as part of the community. Gated community. Master bedroom has private bathroom and walk in close. Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services Listing by Keller Williams Rty Wellington [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3580703 ]