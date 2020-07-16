4370 Kensington Park Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Wycliffe Golf & Country Club, showcases two challenging 18 hole PGA National Golf courses with contrasting styles; 16 Har Tru tennis courts; a full service club house offering daily dining options, fitness center & programs, spa services, card games, library, pools and a huge variety of social events and best of all, it's in the heart of beautiful Wellington, Florida, just minutes from the West Palm Airport. Centrally located with easy access to Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens, the best in country club living is waiting for you to enjoy here at Wycliffe. Yes, You Deserve It! Wycliffe homeowners association has updated the Comcast cable to contain the X1 platform with whole-house DVR, High Definition and 3 additional HD boxes which will cover up to 4 TVs with voice activated remotes.