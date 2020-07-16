All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:40 PM

4370 Kensington Park Way

4370 Kensington Park Way · (561) 889-6873
Location

4370 Kensington Park Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33449
Wycliffe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2093 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Wycliffe Golf & Country Club, showcases two challenging 18 hole PGA National Golf courses with contrasting styles; 16 Har Tru tennis courts; a full service club house offering daily dining options, fitness center & programs, spa services, card games, library, pools and a huge variety of social events and best of all, it's in the heart of beautiful Wellington, Florida, just minutes from the West Palm Airport. Centrally located with easy access to Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens, the best in country club living is waiting for you to enjoy here at Wycliffe. Yes, You Deserve It! Wycliffe homeowners association has updated the Comcast cable to contain the X1 platform with whole-house DVR, High Definition and 3 additional HD boxes which will cover up to 4 TVs with voice activated remotes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 Kensington Park Way have any available units?
4370 Kensington Park Way has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4370 Kensington Park Way have?
Some of 4370 Kensington Park Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 Kensington Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
4370 Kensington Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 Kensington Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 4370 Kensington Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 4370 Kensington Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 4370 Kensington Park Way offers parking.
Does 4370 Kensington Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4370 Kensington Park Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 Kensington Park Way have a pool?
Yes, 4370 Kensington Park Way has a pool.
Does 4370 Kensington Park Way have accessible units?
No, 4370 Kensington Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 Kensington Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4370 Kensington Park Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4370 Kensington Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4370 Kensington Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.
