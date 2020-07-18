4356 Kasso Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Space & Exclusivity is the only way to describe this tropical oasis within Boca Raton's most exclusive country club! Enjoy 1 acre of private serenity and over 5500 sqft of luxurious living space. The new tenant will enjoy all of the Country Club amenities, FREE. Rental rate includes lawn care, pool, free access to fitness center, golf course, tennis, restaurants, spa, pool and much more! Enjoy the country club lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. This amazingly spacious home includes 25 ft ceilings, natural light from every angle, formal dining room, wet bar, spiral staircase to the loft/library, 1000 sqft screened in patio, an air conditioned garage and a separate maids quarters. The newly renovated pool and hot tub are the perfect place to relax. Call today this opportunity won't last!