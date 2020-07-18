All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:19 AM

4356 Kasso Circle

4356 Kasso Circle · (561) 702-7211
Location

4356 Kasso Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33487
Bocaire Golf Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,400

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 5510 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Space & Exclusivity is the only way to describe this tropical oasis within Boca Raton's most exclusive country club! Enjoy 1 acre of private serenity and over 5500 sqft of luxurious living space. The new tenant will enjoy all of the Country Club amenities, FREE. Rental rate includes lawn care, pool, free access to fitness center, golf course, tennis, restaurants, spa, pool and much more! Enjoy the country club lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. This amazingly spacious home includes 25 ft ceilings, natural light from every angle, formal dining room, wet bar, spiral staircase to the loft/library, 1000 sqft screened in patio, an air conditioned garage and a separate maids quarters. The newly renovated pool and hot tub are the perfect place to relax. Call today this opportunity won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 Kasso Circle have any available units?
4356 Kasso Circle has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4356 Kasso Circle have?
Some of 4356 Kasso Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 Kasso Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4356 Kasso Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 Kasso Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4356 Kasso Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 4356 Kasso Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4356 Kasso Circle offers parking.
Does 4356 Kasso Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4356 Kasso Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 Kasso Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4356 Kasso Circle has a pool.
Does 4356 Kasso Circle have accessible units?
No, 4356 Kasso Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 Kasso Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4356 Kasso Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4356 Kasso Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4356 Kasso Circle has units with air conditioning.
