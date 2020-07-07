All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

4090 Tivoli Court

4090 Tivoli Court · (561) 371-8448
Location

4090 Tivoli Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33467

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Great 2/2 with all new large light tiles in the living area and second bedroom. Unit shows light and bright. Enjoy walk in closet, lots of storage, granite counter tops in kitchen with beautiful community pool right out your front door and balcony on the back side. Experience the peace and ambiance of manned guard gates and 24 hour security patrols all located on lush tropical grounds. You are minutes away from the Florida Turnpike, I95, great shopping, restaurants, entertainment, airports, hospitals and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Tivoli Court have any available units?
4090 Tivoli Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4090 Tivoli Court have?
Some of 4090 Tivoli Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Tivoli Court currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Tivoli Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Tivoli Court pet-friendly?
No, 4090 Tivoli Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 4090 Tivoli Court offer parking?
No, 4090 Tivoli Court does not offer parking.
Does 4090 Tivoli Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4090 Tivoli Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Tivoli Court have a pool?
Yes, 4090 Tivoli Court has a pool.
Does 4090 Tivoli Court have accessible units?
No, 4090 Tivoli Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Tivoli Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 Tivoli Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4090 Tivoli Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4090 Tivoli Court does not have units with air conditioning.
