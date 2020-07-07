4090 Tivoli Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Great 2/2 with all new large light tiles in the living area and second bedroom. Unit shows light and bright. Enjoy walk in closet, lots of storage, granite counter tops in kitchen with beautiful community pool right out your front door and balcony on the back side. Experience the peace and ambiance of manned guard gates and 24 hour security patrols all located on lush tropical grounds. You are minutes away from the Florida Turnpike, I95, great shopping, restaurants, entertainment, airports, hospitals and the beach.