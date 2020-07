Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Nice 1/2 duplex. Interior freshly painted. 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Ceramic tile throughout, inside laundry room with washer and dryer, three ceiling fans, updated baths, Owner may consider 1 pet up to 25 lbs with $ 300.00 non refundable pet fee. No smoking on premises,First month, last month and one month security.Good credit and Background check, Proof of Income showing at least two months