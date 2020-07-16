All apartments in Palm Beach County
3847 Cape Pointe Circle
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:47 PM

3847 Cape Pointe Circle

3847 Cape Pointe Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

3847 Cape Pointe Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33477
Jonathan's Landing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1586 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Renovated home with quality furniture. On a lake and across from a green area. Just built a huge lanai. It has 2 fans, couch with 2 chairs, table, fire pit and outside of lanai is flowers, flowers. There is also an area outside of the lanai where you can also enjoy. New barbecue. Kitchen is fully stocked with everything you will need. Living Room, Kitchen, and Master Bedroom have large sliding glass doors to enjoy the water view. We also have the biggest and best shade trees! We also have a cano that you can enjoy!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3847 Cape Pointe Circle have any available units?
3847 Cape Pointe Circle has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3847 Cape Pointe Circle have?
Some of 3847 Cape Pointe Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3847 Cape Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3847 Cape Pointe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3847 Cape Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3847 Cape Pointe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 3847 Cape Pointe Circle offer parking?
No, 3847 Cape Pointe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3847 Cape Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3847 Cape Pointe Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3847 Cape Pointe Circle have a pool?
No, 3847 Cape Pointe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3847 Cape Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 3847 Cape Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3847 Cape Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3847 Cape Pointe Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3847 Cape Pointe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3847 Cape Pointe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
