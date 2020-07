Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

38 Perry Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOYNTON BEACH 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH $16750 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10541940 C/O: ILLUSTRATED PROPERTIES This magnificent oceanfront property sits on nearly an acre of land! Enormous patio overlooks over 110' of private oceanfront! Oceanview from master bedroom, panoramic ocean view from living area and den! Close to Publix shopping plaza, I95, and the famed Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach. No HOA! Quick approval! Private gated entry! Pets welcome! Sleeps up to 16! (Sorry, no events!) .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 13-Jul-20 / ID 3614742 ]