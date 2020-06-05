All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 354 Seville O.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
354 Seville O
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:20 PM

354 Seville O

354 Seville Court · (561) 404-7263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

354 Seville Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Kings Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 726 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
If a fabulous Location is important to you, this villa is it . Water view from your living room picture window, walking distance to Kings Point clubhouse and mall with many stores including Bagel Tree, Famous and Walgreens. Free bus service all day with stop across the road. A short ride to the Monaco clubhouse and access gate. Enclosed, air-conditioned porch with door facing your parking space makes packages easy to carry bring in. Tile floor throughout, plenty of closet space, and unit is very clean and ready to move into.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Seville O have any available units?
354 Seville O has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 354 Seville O have?
Some of 354 Seville O's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 Seville O currently offering any rent specials?
354 Seville O is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Seville O pet-friendly?
No, 354 Seville O is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 354 Seville O offer parking?
Yes, 354 Seville O offers parking.
Does 354 Seville O have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 Seville O does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Seville O have a pool?
No, 354 Seville O does not have a pool.
Does 354 Seville O have accessible units?
No, 354 Seville O does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Seville O have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 Seville O does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354 Seville O have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 354 Seville O has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 354 Seville O?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd
Lantana, FL 33462
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd
Palm Springs, FL 33461
Indian Hills
11211 S Military Trl
Palm Beach County, FL 33436
Crown Court
1400 Northwest 15th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd
Palm Springs, FL 33461
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca
1150 SW 2nd Ave #106
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
Savona Grand
7132 Colony Club Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33463

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity