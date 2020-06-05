354 Seville O

Amenities

If a fabulous Location is important to you, this villa is it . Water view from your living room picture window, walking distance to Kings Point clubhouse and mall with many stores including Bagel Tree, Famous and Walgreens. Free bus service all day with stop across the road. A short ride to the Monaco clubhouse and access gate. Enclosed, air-conditioned porch with door facing your parking space makes packages easy to carry bring in. Tile floor throughout, plenty of closet space, and unit is very clean and ready to move into.