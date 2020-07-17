353 Bella Sol Way

Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach. Minutes to Palm Beach International Airport,City Place, Grandview Public Market, Lake Lytal Park, Wellington Mall, West Palm Beach Zoo and close to all major highways and Brightline station makes Casa Del Sol a perfect location to live and call home. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms + loft and 2 car garage with designer finishes. All units have been upgraded to the MAX! Kitchen includes stainless appliances 42" wood cabinets, stone counter tops and bar area. Living area is open light and bright with 8"6" and 9'4" ceilings and open wood staircases. Master suite is over sized w/ huge walk in closet. Bring your fussiest client