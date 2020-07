Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

This lovely, light & bright 4th floor condo is a 2/2 with direct Intracoastal & Ocean views overlooking Jupiter Island. Updated kitchen & baths, tile through out. It is fully furnished. Enjoy the lush landscape and summer breezes with a heated pool, clubhouse with a gas grill, expansive outdoor seating for entertaining on the intracoastal, and day dock. Parking spot 51 right outside the front door. Broadview is a 55+ community, no-smoking, no pets, Close to shopping, dining, beaches.