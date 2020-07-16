2459 Cardinal Lane

Amenities

RENT A FULLY FURNISHED STUNNING CUSTOM HOME ON A PRIVATE LOT. This one story 2700 sq. ft. luxury 4 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated home has a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Home includes split floor plan; formal living room, on-suite master bedroom with walk in closet; & additional 3 large bedrooms. 2 w/King beds,1 queen, & 4 full bunkbeds. New fully equipped kitchen. Smart TV's in all rooms. Enjoy your private Resort style backyard, spectacular new heated pool and spa w/custom led lighting. This fabulous vacation house is just 1 mile to gorgeous Juno Beach. With tons of nearby restaurants, entertainment, and The Gardens Mall Shopping Center. Conveniently located between PGA Blvd and Donald Ross.As of 10/1/20 rent will be $8900