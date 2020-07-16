All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:16 PM

2459 Cardinal Lane

2459 Cardinal Lane · (561) 886-7080
Location

2459 Cardinal Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33410

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
RENT A FULLY FURNISHED STUNNING CUSTOM HOME ON A PRIVATE LOT. This one story 2700 sq. ft. luxury 4 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated home has a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Home includes split floor plan; formal living room, on-suite master bedroom with walk in closet; & additional 3 large bedrooms. 2 w/King beds,1 queen, & 4 full bunkbeds. New fully equipped kitchen. Smart TV's in all rooms. Enjoy your private Resort style backyard, spectacular new heated pool and spa w/custom led lighting. This fabulous vacation house is just 1 mile to gorgeous Juno Beach. With tons of nearby restaurants, entertainment, and The Gardens Mall Shopping Center. Conveniently located between PGA Blvd and Donald Ross.As of 10/1/20 rent will be $8900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 Cardinal Lane have any available units?
2459 Cardinal Lane has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2459 Cardinal Lane have?
Some of 2459 Cardinal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 Cardinal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2459 Cardinal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 Cardinal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2459 Cardinal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 2459 Cardinal Lane offer parking?
No, 2459 Cardinal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2459 Cardinal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2459 Cardinal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 Cardinal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2459 Cardinal Lane has a pool.
Does 2459 Cardinal Lane have accessible units?
No, 2459 Cardinal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 Cardinal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2459 Cardinal Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2459 Cardinal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2459 Cardinal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
