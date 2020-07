Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

** 55+ COMMUNITY ** BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR. FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS, REMODELED BATHROOMS WITH GRANITE COUNTERS , WALK-IN CLOSET, LARGE ENCLOSED BALCONY WITH GARDEN VIEW. LAUNDRY ROOM ON THE SAME FLOOR. WATER/SEWER, CABLE/INTERNET INCLUDED. CAN BE RENTED WITH OR WITHOUT THE FURNITURE. ASSOCIATION PROCESS TAKES UP TO 30 DAYS. AVAILABLE LEAST START DATE IS NOVEMBER 1ST.