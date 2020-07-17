All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 22388 Thousand Pines Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
22388 Thousand Pines Ln
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

22388 Thousand Pines Ln

22388 Thousand Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22388 Thousand Pines Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33428

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
SPECTACULAR CORNER TONWHOME!! Two story spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome in the beautiful West Boca - Logger's Run area.Biggest model on the community. Excellent Schools, Kitchen has been recently renovated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Breathtaking garden views from the screened patio. Garage serves as extra play room or media room. High Vaulted ceilings. Wood Floors Walking distance to schools and shops. Free Tennis, beautiful play ground, pool and walking and biking trails around a natural reserve and Lake. Security Patrols.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22388 Thousand Pines Ln have any available units?
22388 Thousand Pines Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 22388 Thousand Pines Ln have?
Some of 22388 Thousand Pines Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22388 Thousand Pines Ln currently offering any rent specials?
22388 Thousand Pines Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22388 Thousand Pines Ln pet-friendly?
No, 22388 Thousand Pines Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 22388 Thousand Pines Ln offer parking?
Yes, 22388 Thousand Pines Ln offers parking.
Does 22388 Thousand Pines Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22388 Thousand Pines Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22388 Thousand Pines Ln have a pool?
Yes, 22388 Thousand Pines Ln has a pool.
Does 22388 Thousand Pines Ln have accessible units?
No, 22388 Thousand Pines Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 22388 Thousand Pines Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22388 Thousand Pines Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 22388 Thousand Pines Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 22388 Thousand Pines Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Savannah Place
22356 Calibre Ct
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St
Boca Raton, FL 33432

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College