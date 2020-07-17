22388 Thousand Pines Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

SPECTACULAR CORNER TONWHOME!! Two story spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome in the beautiful West Boca - Logger's Run area.Biggest model on the community. Excellent Schools, Kitchen has been recently renovated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Breathtaking garden views from the screened patio. Garage serves as extra play room or media room. High Vaulted ceilings. Wood Floors Walking distance to schools and shops. Free Tennis, beautiful play ground, pool and walking and biking trails around a natural reserve and Lake. Security Patrols.