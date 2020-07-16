All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 21757 Contado Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
21757 Contado Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:19 AM

21757 Contado Road

21757 Contado Road · (561) 302-6205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21757 Contado Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bats villa in this desirable Boca Del Mar location.Beautiful , courtyard style home, very private , fully fenced with wrap around paved patio for outside entertainment. Totally updated, open and spacious.Custom made hurricane shutters .1 car garage and 2 cars driveway.Open kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and top of the line appliances. Vaulted ceilings, split bedrooms, tiles on the floor. full size washer( new), dryer in the garage. Quiet, small ,friendly, community, close to highways, worship, shopping,and parks.Grate schools. 3 miles to the beaches. Steps to YMCA. Pet friendly ( with deposit). Commercial vehicles prohibited. No smoking.1st, last and security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21757 Contado Road have any available units?
21757 Contado Road has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21757 Contado Road have?
Some of 21757 Contado Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21757 Contado Road currently offering any rent specials?
21757 Contado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21757 Contado Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 21757 Contado Road is pet friendly.
Does 21757 Contado Road offer parking?
Yes, 21757 Contado Road offers parking.
Does 21757 Contado Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21757 Contado Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21757 Contado Road have a pool?
No, 21757 Contado Road does not have a pool.
Does 21757 Contado Road have accessible units?
No, 21757 Contado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21757 Contado Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21757 Contado Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21757 Contado Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21757 Contado Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21757 Contado Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity