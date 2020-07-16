21757 Contado Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bats villa in this desirable Boca Del Mar location.Beautiful , courtyard style home, very private , fully fenced with wrap around paved patio for outside entertainment. Totally updated, open and spacious.Custom made hurricane shutters .1 car garage and 2 cars driveway.Open kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and top of the line appliances. Vaulted ceilings, split bedrooms, tiles on the floor. full size washer( new), dryer in the garage. Quiet, small ,friendly, community, close to highways, worship, shopping,and parks.Grate schools. 3 miles to the beaches. Steps to YMCA. Pet friendly ( with deposit). Commercial vehicles prohibited. No smoking.1st, last and security deposit required.