Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable studio in tri-plex available for unfurnished annual, rental. Great Locaation- PGA Shops & Restaurants, PGA Golf Course, Roger Dean Staduim, Scripps, FAU, Both FPL Offices, Palm Beach University, Beach just a mile away. Tenant First, Last Security + $125/month for Water and Power. $50 application fee, Exit non refundable cleaning fee $250 , and A non refundable $250 Pet Deposit if applicable. No Washer/Dryer. NO SMOKING . PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASES