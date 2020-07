Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Immaculate home in Boca Raton that boasts desirable features throughout! The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and ample counter and cabinet space. The large family room includes a ceiling fan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom features a private en suite with plenty of space to spread out and relax. You'll love entertaining and grilling on the patio overlooking the water views in the backyard!



(RLNE5123388)