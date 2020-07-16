184 Saxony D

Amenities

MUST SEE! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2B/2B condo in Kings Point Golf & Country Club 55+ gated community. Features new wood cabinetry in kitchen & bathrooms, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble floors in bathrooms, high end LED VANITY LIGHTED MIRROR & energy-efficient LED lighting across an open floor plan. One of the most notable unit features is it's $6 per square foot high-end Italian porcelain flooring laid diagonally throughout. Ultra-contemporary "touch to activate" lighting built-in to master bath vanity mirror. Includes ceiling fans in bedrooms, built-in full-length floor to ceiling dressing mirror & a remote-controlled recessed electric decorative fireplace. Enclosed patio with washer & dryer. Pool, 3 multi-million dollar clubhouse, 2 executive Golf Courses & more.