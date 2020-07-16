All apartments in Palm Beach County
184 Saxony D
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:07 PM

184 Saxony D

184 Saxony Terrace · (954) 228-5330
Location

184 Saxony Terrace, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Kings Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 184 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
MUST SEE! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2B/2B condo in Kings Point Golf & Country Club 55+ gated community. Features new wood cabinetry in kitchen & bathrooms, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble floors in bathrooms, high end LED VANITY LIGHTED MIRROR & energy-efficient LED lighting across an open floor plan. One of the most notable unit features is it's $6 per square foot high-end Italian porcelain flooring laid diagonally throughout. Ultra-contemporary "touch to activate" lighting built-in to master bath vanity mirror. Includes ceiling fans in bedrooms, built-in full-length floor to ceiling dressing mirror & a remote-controlled recessed electric decorative fireplace. Enclosed patio with washer & dryer. Pool, 3 multi-million dollar clubhouse, 2 executive Golf Courses & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Saxony D have any available units?
184 Saxony D has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 184 Saxony D have?
Some of 184 Saxony D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Saxony D currently offering any rent specials?
184 Saxony D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Saxony D pet-friendly?
No, 184 Saxony D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 184 Saxony D offer parking?
No, 184 Saxony D does not offer parking.
Does 184 Saxony D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 Saxony D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Saxony D have a pool?
Yes, 184 Saxony D has a pool.
Does 184 Saxony D have accessible units?
No, 184 Saxony D does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Saxony D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 Saxony D has units with dishwashers.
Does 184 Saxony D have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 Saxony D does not have units with air conditioning.
