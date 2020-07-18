1834 Breakers Court W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool business center

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center parking pool

Discover Breakers West Gorgeous gated Community is centrally located on 670 acres of natural wooded area and wildlife sanctuary in West Palm Beach Towering pines and graceful Palms, sparkling lakes and manicured lawns and set canvas for homeowners to experience a tranquil lifestyle .Breakers West is convenient to the business center of Downtown West Palm Beach, Cityplace, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, the Island of Palm Beach with sophisticated shopping Palm Beach International Airport as well as Wellington's Equestrian facilities and much moreThis Beautiful Home with Pool has an spectacular View sits in a private area protected by Natural wood area.Huge 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 baths