All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 1834 Breakers Court W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
1834 Breakers Court W
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:53 AM

1834 Breakers Court W

1834 Breakers West Court · (561) 267-8836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1834 Breakers West Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Breakers West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool
Discover Breakers West Gorgeous gated Community is centrally located on 670 acres of natural wooded area and wildlife sanctuary in West Palm Beach Towering pines and graceful Palms, sparkling lakes and manicured lawns and set canvas for homeowners to experience a tranquil lifestyle .Breakers West is convenient to the business center of Downtown West Palm Beach, Cityplace, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, the Island of Palm Beach with sophisticated shopping Palm Beach International Airport as well as Wellington's Equestrian facilities and much moreThis Beautiful Home with Pool has an spectacular View sits in a private area protected by Natural wood area.Huge 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Breakers Court W have any available units?
1834 Breakers Court W has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1834 Breakers Court W have?
Some of 1834 Breakers Court W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Breakers Court W currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Breakers Court W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Breakers Court W pet-friendly?
No, 1834 Breakers Court W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 1834 Breakers Court W offer parking?
Yes, 1834 Breakers Court W offers parking.
Does 1834 Breakers Court W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1834 Breakers Court W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Breakers Court W have a pool?
Yes, 1834 Breakers Court W has a pool.
Does 1834 Breakers Court W have accessible units?
No, 1834 Breakers Court W does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Breakers Court W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 Breakers Court W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 Breakers Court W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 Breakers Court W does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1834 Breakers Court W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Shadetree
1769 Shadetree Way
Palm Springs, FL 33406
Thrive by Watermark
141 Thrive Rd
Davenport, FL 33896
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity