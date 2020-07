Amenities

18304 Clear Brook Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33498 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $2600 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10629901 Single family home located in West Boca Raton. A+ school district with plenty of shopping around. Family oriented neighborhood with very low HOA dues. No membership required. This single family home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a Den. 2 car garage, screened in patio and a large lot. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor The Melo/Campanale Team EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3605292 ]