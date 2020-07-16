181 Flanders D

Amenities

Marvelous remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo in a 55+ community. Wood Floors, open kitchen with newer cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Redone bathrooms. Located on the2nd-floor corner unit. Kings Point is a resort-style community with a clubhouse, golf course, state of the art gym. Live entertainment is provided in the remodeled; theater, library, arts &crafts, fitness centers, billiards, bistros, cafes pools, sauna, and hot tub you will be entertained. This one of the most sought after communities to live in. 15 minutes to the beach, near shopping and medical facilities. Free Community shuttle. The unit is furnished can also be rented furnished annually for $1800/month or furnished seasonally at $2400/mo