181 Flanders D
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:03 PM

181 Flanders D

181 Flanders Way · (954) 860-3974
Location

181 Flanders Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33484
Kings Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
sauna
Marvelous remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo in a 55+ community. Wood Floors, open kitchen with newer cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Redone bathrooms. Located on the2nd-floor corner unit. Kings Point is a resort-style community with a clubhouse, golf course, state of the art gym. Live entertainment is provided in the remodeled; theater, library, arts &crafts, fitness centers, billiards, bistros, cafes pools, sauna, and hot tub you will be entertained. This one of the most sought after communities to live in. 15 minutes to the beach, near shopping and medical facilities. Free Community shuttle. The unit is furnished can also be rented furnished annually for $1800/month or furnished seasonally at $2400/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Flanders D have any available units?
181 Flanders D has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 181 Flanders D have?
Some of 181 Flanders D's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Flanders D currently offering any rent specials?
181 Flanders D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Flanders D pet-friendly?
No, 181 Flanders D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 181 Flanders D offer parking?
No, 181 Flanders D does not offer parking.
Does 181 Flanders D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Flanders D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Flanders D have a pool?
Yes, 181 Flanders D has a pool.
Does 181 Flanders D have accessible units?
No, 181 Flanders D does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Flanders D have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Flanders D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Flanders D have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Flanders D does not have units with air conditioning.
