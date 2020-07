Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking tennis court

Escape the winter season and all the unpleasantness that goes with the cold! Rent this lovely 2nd floor condo in Boca Country Club overlooking a beautiful, golf course. Beaches, shopping, dining, golf and tennis all within 5 miles. Available furnished for long or short term rental. Anything less than 6 most requires 13% tax. Small dog allowed. Seasonal golf or social memberships available at Boca Country Club.