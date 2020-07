17256 Boca Club Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN FRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT. VERY PRIATE SEREE WATER AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS FROM THE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM AND SCREEN ENCLOSED PATIO. JUST STEPS TO A LUSH TROPICAL PARK AND COMMUNITY WIMMING POOL AND HOT TUB. ONE CAR GARAGE PROVIDES DIRECT ACCESS INTO THE HOME. TWENTY FOUR HOUR MANNED GAT, SUPPLEMENTED BY A ROIG GUARD. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAY, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. EASY DISTANCE TO TRENDY DELRAY BEACH AND DOWNTOWN BOCA RATON. ***WIFI AVAILABLE, BUT NOT INCLUDED******NON-SMOKERS AND NO PETS***