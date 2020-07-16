172 Camden H

Amenities

Come see this lovely fully furnished 1st floor corner seasonal rental with beautiful pergo wood flooring, gorgeous lighting, plenty of closet space, a beautiful lake view entrance, steps from the laundry and walking distance to the Camden pool. This unit is offering everything you need, cable, water, and internet are all included. Everything you need to make this the perfect stay available April 1st. Century Village offers plenty of entertainment, a 1200 seat theater, zumba, yoga, 24 hour security, a massage therapist available by appointment, heated pools and more!!!