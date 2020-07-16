All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 172 Camden H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
172 Camden H
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

172 Camden H

172 Auburn Street · (561) 404-7263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

172 Auburn Street, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
yoga
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
media room
yoga
Come see this lovely fully furnished 1st floor corner seasonal rental with beautiful pergo wood flooring, gorgeous lighting, plenty of closet space, a beautiful lake view entrance, steps from the laundry and walking distance to the Camden pool. This unit is offering everything you need, cable, water, and internet are all included. Everything you need to make this the perfect stay available April 1st. Century Village offers plenty of entertainment, a 1200 seat theater, zumba, yoga, 24 hour security, a massage therapist available by appointment, heated pools and more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Camden H have any available units?
172 Camden H has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172 Camden H have?
Some of 172 Camden H's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Camden H currently offering any rent specials?
172 Camden H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Camden H pet-friendly?
No, 172 Camden H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 172 Camden H offer parking?
No, 172 Camden H does not offer parking.
Does 172 Camden H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Camden H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Camden H have a pool?
Yes, 172 Camden H has a pool.
Does 172 Camden H have accessible units?
No, 172 Camden H does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Camden H have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Camden H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Camden H have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Camden H does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 172 Camden H?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ARIUM Boca Raton
6925 Town Harbour Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct
Lake Worth, FL 33449
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd
Palm Springs, FL 33461
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity