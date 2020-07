15814 Loch Maree

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIFE IN RESORT STYLE GLENEAGLES COUNTRY CLUB IN DELRAY BEACH. MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED!!!ELIMINATE YOUR WINTER DOLDRUMS IN THIS IMMACULATE, RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH LARGE, FLAT SCREEN TVS IN EACH BEDROOM AS WELL AS IN THE LIVINGROOM. THERE IS AN ENCLOSED PATIO AND A SPECTACULAR GOLF COURSE VIEW. IN ADDITION TO THE MAIN COUNTRY CLUB AND ALL ITS AMENITIES, THERE IS A SATELLITE POOL AND CLUBHOUSE WITHIN STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. YOU WILL ENJOY GOLF, TENNIS , CARDS, DINING AND SO MUCH MORE. DON'T HESITATE, THIS IS A WINNER!