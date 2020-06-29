14721 Wildflower Lane

Amenities

RARE 3 BEDROOM VILLA IN CAMELOT VILLAGE. This Completely remodeled 3 BR+2 Full bathroom with spacious Florida room and fenced patio corner villa is located in 55+ community in desirable Delray Beach just a short distance from Atlantic Avenue with access to great restaurants, stores and beach . Upgrades include new Palm Beach County certified hurricane proof windows ,new front door and new floor to ceiling sliding glass doors .Floors cover with neutral color porcelain tile throughout.Master and guest bathrooms are completely renovated with white Carrera Mosaic tile and both include new toilets, bathtub, glass shower doors ,vanity and mirror. New AC, new electric panel, new washerand dryer, new dishwasher.New light fixtures and fans throughout the interior and exterior of the house.