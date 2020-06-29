All apartments in Palm Beach County
14721 Wildflower Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:56 PM

14721 Wildflower Lane

14721 Wildflower Lane · (561) 889-7020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14721 Wildflower Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Villages of Oriole

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RARE 3 BEDROOM VILLA IN CAMELOT VILLAGE. This Completely remodeled 3 BR+2 Full bathroom with spacious Florida room and fenced patio corner villa is located in 55+ community in desirable Delray Beach just a short distance from Atlantic Avenue with access to great restaurants, stores and beach . Upgrades include new Palm Beach County certified hurricane proof windows ,new front door and new floor to ceiling sliding glass doors .Floors cover with neutral color porcelain tile throughout.Master and guest bathrooms are completely renovated with white Carrera Mosaic tile and both include new toilets, bathtub, glass shower doors ,vanity and mirror. New AC, new electric panel, new washerand dryer, new dishwasher.New light fixtures and fans throughout the interior and exterior of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14721 Wildflower Lane have any available units?
14721 Wildflower Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14721 Wildflower Lane have?
Some of 14721 Wildflower Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14721 Wildflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14721 Wildflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14721 Wildflower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14721 Wildflower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 14721 Wildflower Lane offer parking?
No, 14721 Wildflower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14721 Wildflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14721 Wildflower Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14721 Wildflower Lane have a pool?
No, 14721 Wildflower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14721 Wildflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 14721 Wildflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14721 Wildflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14721 Wildflower Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14721 Wildflower Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14721 Wildflower Lane has units with air conditioning.
