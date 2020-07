Amenities

55 and over community. Lovely water front unfurnished condo with two bedrooms that has one and a half baths. Newer appliances, freshly painted, cleaned and ready for immediate move in. Community has 17 swimming pools, fitness center, clubhouse with 1201 seat theater, health center, barber/beauty salon, Walgreen Drug Store, free transportation internal and external and much more.