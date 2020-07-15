13800 Crosspointe Court

Amenities

Come enjoy this slice of paradise in the popular Eastpointe Golfing Community! The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, providing additional privacy. Enjoy breezy evenings on the over-sized screened porch overlooking views of the 11th fairway and putting green. The home boasts granite counter tops in the kitchen, as well as newer appliances, and wood laminate flooring. The home has a gas grill, washer and dryer. This is the perfect seasonal rental for avid golfers and those who enjoy proximity to all that Palm Beach Gardens has to offer.