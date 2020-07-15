All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

13800 Crosspointe Court

13800 Crosspointe Court · (727) 204-9618
Location

13800 Crosspointe Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33418
Eastpointe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1519 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
Come enjoy this slice of paradise in the popular Eastpointe Golfing Community! The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, providing additional privacy. Enjoy breezy evenings on the over-sized screened porch overlooking views of the 11th fairway and putting green. The home boasts granite counter tops in the kitchen, as well as newer appliances, and wood laminate flooring. The home has a gas grill, washer and dryer. This is the perfect seasonal rental for avid golfers and those who enjoy proximity to all that Palm Beach Gardens has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13800 Crosspointe Court have any available units?
13800 Crosspointe Court has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13800 Crosspointe Court have?
Some of 13800 Crosspointe Court's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13800 Crosspointe Court currently offering any rent specials?
13800 Crosspointe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13800 Crosspointe Court pet-friendly?
No, 13800 Crosspointe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 13800 Crosspointe Court offer parking?
Yes, 13800 Crosspointe Court offers parking.
Does 13800 Crosspointe Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13800 Crosspointe Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13800 Crosspointe Court have a pool?
No, 13800 Crosspointe Court does not have a pool.
Does 13800 Crosspointe Court have accessible units?
No, 13800 Crosspointe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13800 Crosspointe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13800 Crosspointe Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13800 Crosspointe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13800 Crosspointe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
